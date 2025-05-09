Authorities announce complete blackout in Ambala from tonight

Ambala, May 9 (PTI) The district administration in Haryana's Ambala, which is a key air force base, on Friday issued an order to enforce blackout during night hours amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, officials said.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it is imperative to ensure a complete blackout during night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests," an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer said.

Use of inverter, generator and any other power backup used for outdoor lights, billboards, street lights, etc., has been banned from 8 pm to 6 am in Ambala district till further orders, the order said.

"However, these may be used for indoor use on condition that all doors and windows are fully covered by thick curtains, so as to ensure no lights come out.

"In view of the emergent situation and shortage of time, this order is being passed ex-parte and is being addressed to the general public," it said.

Any person found guilty of violating of the order shall be prosecuted and punished as per the law under Section 223 of the BNSS, it added.

The move followed after India on Thursday night thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, after foiling its attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military on Thursday night attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. PTI SUN ARI