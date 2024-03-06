Authorities attach drug peddler's house in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Authorities here on Wednesday attached the house of a drug peddler, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

Advertisment

The house in the Rah Salyote area belongs to Rohit Dutta, who is currently lodged in Kathua district jail, they said.

The district administration, with support from law enforcement agencies, attached the house of Dutta, who has several cases registered against him at different police stations, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.

An "ill-gotten gain" acquired through illicit drug trafficking, the property was uncovered during the investigation, they said. PTI AB DIV DIV