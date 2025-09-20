Authorities ban flying of drones in JK's Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday banned the flying of drones, UAVs or other aerial devices in view of security considerations.

In a public advisory, Anantnag police said that, given the prevailing security considerations, flying of drones, UAVs or any other similar aerial devices is strictly prohibited within the jurisdiction of Anantnag district without prior permission from the competent authority.

The advisory stated that individuals, institutions, media personnel, and event organisers intending to use drones must seek prior approval from the competent authority well in advance.

Any unauthorised flying will be dealt with under relevant legal provisions, and such equipment may also be seized, the advisory said.

The public is requested to report any suspicious drone activity to the nearest police station or on the district police helpline 9419051940, 019322-2222870, the advisory added.