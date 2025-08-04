Authorities ban sale of all motor accessories for modifications of vehicles in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) The Jammu administration has banned the sale, purchase, storage, distribution, and display for sale of all motor vehicle accessories that are intended or likely to be used for unauthorised modifications.

The order to this effect was issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, thereby prohibiting such activities within the territorial jurisdiction of the Jammu District with immediate effect.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, I do hereby order that the sale, purchase, storage, distribution, and display for sale of all motor vehicle accessories which are intended or likely to be used for unauthorised modifications are hereby prohibited within the territorial jurisdiction of District Jammu, with immediate effect," Vaishya said in the order.

This step has been taken by the authorities in the wake of the seizure of a number of modified vehicles during a drive by the Traffic Police over the last fortnight in Jammu.

"It has been brought to the notice... that a large number of commercial establishments and vendors in the Jammu district are engaged in the sale and purchase of various motor vehicle accessories which are being used for unauthorised modifications of vehicles," he said.

He added that such accessories include, but are not limited to, oversized tyres, pressure horns, musical horns, metallic bumpers, high-intensity halogen lights, tinted or reflective window films, roof rail spoilers, modified exhausts, and similar fittings, which alter the original manufacturer's specifications of the vehicles. PTI AB MNK MNK