Authorities bulldoze structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes

Gurugram: Haryana authorities Sunday razed several illegal structures in the violence-hit Nuh district including a hotel-cum-restaurant from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes early last week, officials said.

This is the fourth day of demolition drive in Nuh with the district administration saying they have identified 16 illegal structures which will be bulldozed on Sunday.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said these structures were built illegally were used by "hooligans" to throw stones during the recent violence.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said curfew is being relaxed on Sunday as well and people can buy essential goods from 9 am to 12 noon.

The district administration had on Saturday bulldozed illegal constructions at 12 different places on including on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College.

"These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," SDM Kumar had said on Saturday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

A four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India is, meanwhile, expected to visit the violence=affected areas of Gurugram and Nuh on Sunday.

A mahapanchayat of the Hindu community is also underway in Tigra village to protest against the arrest of four youths in connection with the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week.

The participants claim those arrested have nothing to do with the case.

The administration is on high alert and heavy police force has been deployed in the entire area.