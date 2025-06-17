Authorities carry out demolition drive near Barapullah drain in South Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday launched a demolition drive near Barapullah drain in South Delhi amid heavy police deployment, officials said.

"A demolition drive is ongoing in Barapullah Nallah near INA, and we have deployed adequate security to maintain law and order in the area," a senior police officer said.

A Special Task Force (STF) team reached the INA area near the drain in the morning with excavators to raze alleged illegal structures.

This is the second such drive carried out in the area this month. Earlier this month, at Madrasi Camp, authorities demolished over 300 encroachments near the drain.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the action, stating that the encroachment over the drain had reduced its width, causing waterlogging in nearby areas. She underscored that the action was necessary to carry out desilting work.

In the past few weeks, similar drives were carried out in Kalkaji's Bhoomiheen Camp, Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur in Delhi. PTI SSM SSJ SSM AMJ AMJ AMJ