Authorities clear encroachments on 300 acres govt land in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) The multi-disciplinary state agency—the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday carried out a demolition drive removing encroachments and reclaiming over 300 acres of government land in Gajularamaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

HYDRAA, in a post on 'X, said it took up an operation and over 300 acres of land was freed from encroachments and it has started the process of fencing the protected land worth Rs 15,000 crore.

After verifying that the land was encroached on, HYDRAA said it started the drive, clearing the encroachment without touching the residential houses.

The "bigwigs" indulged in encroachments on the government land allotted to the State Finance Corporation, it said. HYDRAA said action would be taken against those who developed ventures and sold plots on several acres. PTI VVK VVK KH