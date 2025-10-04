Authorities demolish banquet hall owned by Bareilly violence accused

Bareilly (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A banquet hall owned by one of those arrested in connection with the recent clashes linked to the 'I love Muhammad' campaign was demolished on Saturday by authorities here amid tight security, with Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) saying it was constructed in violation of norms.

According to sources, the 'Raza Palace' banquet hall is owned by a person identified as Dr Nafees, considered to be a close aide of arrested cleric Tauzeer Raza Khan who is accused of inciting the September 26 violence. Nafees was also arrested and sent to jail in connection with the clashes.

Around noon, three bulldozers reached the site and the main gate was broken open to begin the demolition. The BDA team took about three hours to raze the illegal portions of the structure before sealing the premises.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of District Magistrate Avinash Singh, began early in the morning. Led by Superintendent of Police City Manush Parikh, a large contingent of police and PAC personnel cordoned off the locality.

According to officials, electricity to the entire area was cut off before the demolition to prevent any untoward incident.

BDA Vice-Chairman Manikandan A said that the building was constructed in violation of approved norms.

"The action has been taken strictly according to legal procedure. It is not targeted at any individual," he asserted.

On September 26, protesters who were opposing FIRs over "I Love Muhammad" posters clashed with police in the heart of Bareilly following Friday prayers after they were not permitted to hold a demonstration. Several people were injured in the violence.

THe police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds of people, mostly unidentified, in connection with the violence. More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, were arrested.

Meanwhile, the officials of Bareilly municipal corporation removed encroachment from over 15 shops in the Sailani area of the city on Saturday. PTI COR CDN RT RT