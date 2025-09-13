Authorities demolish homes of two accused in Bhopal college students rape case

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Illegally constructed houses of two men arrested in the case of rape and blackmail of college students were demolished in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

The action against another accused arrested in the case has been deferred due to a court hearing, the official said.

Barricades were placed around the houses in the Arjun Nagar area on Friday evening, and the demolition began around 5 am amid heavy police deployment, she said.

Unauthorised houses of Shamsuddin aka Saad and Sahil Khan were demolished, while action against the house of another accused, Farhan Ali, will be taken after his court hearing, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Govindpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raveesh Srivastava said that the demolition was carried out in keeping with rules, and illegal encroachments on government land were removed in the presence of police.

According to the police, the accused in the case, Farhan Ali, Saad, Sahil Khan, Nabeel, Ali Khan and Abrar face charges of raping students of a private college, blackmailing and attempting to convert them.

The city police had registered a case against the accused on April 25 for allegedly raping three female students and then blackmailing them by making objectionable videos.