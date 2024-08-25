Authorities demolish house of rape accused in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (MP), Aug 25 (PTI) The local administration demolished the house of a man accused of raping a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, citing that the structure was constructed illegally on government land, an official said on Sunday.

The house of the accused, Mohammed Nafees, was demolished on Saturday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Avdhesh Pratap Singh.

The accused, a resident of Meghdaun village under Chand police station limits, was arrested for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman on August 11, he said.

Singh said the accused had also allegedly circulated objectionable pictures of the victim on social media and threatened her.

Chourai's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Prabhat Mishra said they had received a complaint that the accused's house was on government land.

A probe revealed that the house was constructed illegally on 1080 sq ft of government land, and notices were served to the accused, he said.

He said since there was no response to the notices, the illegal structure was removed on Saturday. PTI COR ADU ARU