Authorities demolish 'illegal' houses of accused involved in Ahmedabad mob violence

Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Authorities on Saturday demolished "illegally constructed" houses of six out of 14 accused arrested for attacking commuters and rioting in Ahmedabad, police said.

Fourteen persons, one of them a minor, were apprehended after a mob attacked some passersby with sticks and swords, leaving three injured and as many vehicles damaged, inspector SB Chaudhari of Ramol police station said.

He said the houses of six of the arrested accused were found to be constructed illegally and were being demolished in the Amraiwadi and Khokhar localities of the city.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was demolishing the illegal structures amid heavy police presence, the official said.

"The AMC is taking action to remove these illegal constructions. Around 700-800 police personnel are deployed at these sites, and senior police officers have also visited the sites," a police official said.

Family members of the accused created a ruckus, but the police brought them under control and prevented them from hindering the demolition work.

A mob of 20 men armed with sticks, swords and knives created terror by vandalising vehicles and beating up people in the Vastral locality of the city on Thursday night.

The police had registered a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by one Alap Soni, who narrated the ordeal and said how his family outing to celebrate his parents' marriage anniversary turned into a nightmare after some anti-social elements welding sticks, swords and knives attacked them.

According to the FIR, one of the accused attacked and stabbed the complainant on the back of his neck and his left hand, and another man similarly stabbed his cousin. They also damaged their vehicle and other vehicles parked on the roadside before escaping.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, etc.

Purported videos of police publicly flogging some of these accused also surfaced.

Asked about these videos, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone-5, Baldev Desai, said he had no knowledge about this.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay held a video conference with the police commissioners and superintendents of police and instructed them to prepare a list of "anti-social elements" living in each police station area within the next 100 hours and take strict punitive action against them, an official statement said.

Repeat offenders involved in crimes against the body, extortion, intimidation, crimes against property, illegal business of prohibition and gambling, theft and other anti-social acts were ordered to be included in this list, it said.

As per instructions, once these lists are prepared, authorities have to take action against illegal construction, encroachment on government land, and illegal power connection of such elements, and if such persons are found involved in illegal acts after being out on bail, their bail should be cancelled.