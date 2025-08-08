Authorities destroy over 3500 kg of adulterated varieties of meat across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) A rotten-meat scandal has shaken consumers in Kashmir as the authorities have destroyed more than 3500 kilograms of adulterated varieties of meat across the valley, raising fears over its adverse impact.

In its crackdown on rotten and adulterated meat in the Kashmir valley, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has seized and destroyed more than 3500 kg of decomposed and unlabelled meat in the recent days, officials said.

On July 31, 1200 kgs of putrefied meat was seized by the FDA from a trader in an industrial estate in the outskirts of the city here.

Following the recovery, the authorities intensified their crackdown, and days later, in a raid in the Lasjan area of Pulwama, more than 500 kg of rotten meat was seized.

The owner claimed the supply was for commercial distribution to restaurants and hotels, the officials said.

During the last few days, the FDA conducted a series of surprise inspections and raids at multiple locations. In such raids, in Safakadal and Parimpora areas of the city here, the enforcement teams seized 2,500 kebabs allegedly found to be processed using frozen meat containing unpermitted food colour, they said.

Also, 150 kilograms of meatballs were also seized during the operations, the officials added.

Food samples of the seized products were collected by food safety officers for detailed analysis and further legal action, while adulterated kebabs and meatballs were destroyed on the spot and safely disposed of to prevent any risk to public health, the officials said.

In a separate incident on Tuesday in the Nagbal area of the Ganderbal district, approximately 250 kilograms of locally procured meat were destroyed due to visible signs of deterioration caused by improper handling and storage conditions, the officials said.

The officials said the seized consignments were either being transported or stored without proper labelling or cold-chain logistics, raising serious concerns over public health and food safety.

The crackdown has evoked strong reactions from defaulting food business operators (FBOs), some of whom have resorted to illegally dumping unsafe food items at abandoned sites.

Two such incidents were recently recorded in Kakapora in Pulwama, and Khandey Colony, Nawgam here, they said.

"About 350 kg of meat was found on the road between Gallandar and Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Some suppliers had dumped it for the fear of getting caught," the officials added.

The seizure of thousands of kilograms of rotten mutton has created a scare in the Kashmir valley. The consumers have been shaken over the alleged lack of quality and safety of the meat products they consume.

Not only the consumers, it has also caused concern among health experts and religious leaders.

Doctors have raised an alarm over the issue, saying unhygienic handling of meat, including poultry, can emerge as a considerable public health concern.

"The improper slaughtering, dressing, packaging, transportation, storage and distribution can contaminate the meat with infective agents, especially bacteria which can lead to food poisoning, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid and many other health concerns," Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has issued a fatwa (religious decree) declaring the consumption and sale of 'haram' (forbidden) meat or earning a livelihood through it as strictly prohibited under Islam.

The grand mufti urged the administration to take proactive measures to end illegal meat trade and ensure transparency and quality in the supply chain.

Addressing the Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid here, Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep shock and anguish over the seizure of over 3500 kg of rotten, unlabelled, and possibly unlawful meat in the valley.

The Department of Food Safety has said it has zero-tolerance policy towards violations of food safety norms and warned that strict legal action will be initiated against any FBOs found guilty of non-compliance.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Satish Sharma on Thursday directed the enforcement wing of the department to intensify and continue its drive against adulterated meat across the Union Territory.

The minister instructed the enforcement teams to conduct regular inspections, carry out surprise raids and take strict action against those found guilty of selling adulterated or substandard meat.

"The health of our citizens is non-negotiable. Any compromise on food safety will be dealt with firmly. The enforcement wing must act without delay or leniency," Sharma said. PTI SSB MNK MNK