Authorities facilitate movement of 35 vehicles stranded in snow in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Authorities in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir facilitated the movement of 35 vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall in the border district, officials said on Wednesday.

The district administration launched a massive snow-clearing operation to facilitate the movement of 35 vehicles which were stranded at Sadhna top on Kupwara-Tangdhar road due to heavy snowfall, the officials said.

The district administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel towards high-altitude areas. It also advised the people to strictly adhere to traffic advisories until weather conditions stabilise. PTI MIJ MNK MNK