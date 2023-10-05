Authorities in Gurugram bust illegal drug de-addiction centre, nab operator

Gurugram, Oct 5 (PTI) A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the health department busted a drug de-addiction centre being run illegally here and arrested one of its operators, police said on Thursday.

The accused charged Rs 10,000 to 12,000 for normal room, while Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 for a VIP room with facilities like AC room and LED screen TV, they said.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at Sector 5 Police Station, police said.

They said that 31 drug addicts were found at the centre, which was being run without a doctor and addicts were given medicines by the operators.

On the basis of a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted Wednesday night at a drug de-addiction centre named 'Nai Umeed', which was being run from house number 23 in New Amanpura colony, said Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM's flying squad The drug addicts in the centre were being treated for liquor, smack, ganja, sulfa, chitta, heroin injection and other contraband for the last three years without a doctor, he said.

The team during the raid arrested one of the operators identified as Vinay Rathi, a resident of Jhajjar, Kumar said.

“During questioning, Vinay Rathi revealed that the drug de-addiction centre was being run for the last three years where medicines were also given to the addict patients without a doctor's advice," the inspector said.

"Rathi revealed he runs this de-addiction centre along with Devendra Yadav and Naresh Gehlot,” he added.

An FIR was registered against Rathi, Yadav, and Gehlot under sections 420 (cheating), 342 (wrongful confinement), 347 (confining for extortion), and 120-B ( criminal conspiracy) of the IPC following a complaint filed by Deputy Civil Surgeon Keshav Sharma, police said.

All the patients were shifted to another drug de-addiction centre and Rathi was arrested a, they added.

“We are questioning Rathi and conducting raids to nab his other two accomplices,” said Sub-Inspector Jagmal, the investigating officer. PTI COR AS AS VN VN