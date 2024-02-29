Authorities in J-K's Ganderbal attach properties of six proclaimed offenders

Srinagar, Feb 29 (PTI) Authorities have attached immovable properties of six proclaimed offenders, who allegedly went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training, in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Thursday.

The properties include agricultural land in Kawcherwan and Tangchatter areas of Kangan in the central Kashmir district.

In pursuance of an order passed by the Ganderbal district magistrate on Wednesday under sections 82 (proclamation of absconding person) and 83 (attachment of property of person absconding) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the naib tehsildar, Kangan, accompanied by Ganderbal police attached six immovable properties, the officials said.

The properties belong to six proclaimed offenders who went to PoK for arms training. A case is registered against them at Kangan police station, the officials said.

The offenders are at large across the border, they said. PTI SSB DIV DIV