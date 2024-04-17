Authorities in Latur seek to raise voting percentage in LS polls

Latur, Apr 7 (PTI) Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur have said that efforts were being made to increase the voting percentage in the district during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said efforts were underway to create a "Latur pattern" of voting just like the one that exists in the field of academics.

The collector held a meeting with different sections of the society, including doctors, pathologists, autorickshaw drivers and members from small-scale industries, where an oath was administered to them to vote.

"Latur pattern in education is known. Everyone must undertake efforts to create a new pattern of voting. In the last Lok Sabha election, the voting percentage was around 62 per cent. This time, efforts are underway to ensure that Latur district should have the highest voting percentage. For that, 'Vote for Latur' movement should be run," the collector said.

In response to the appeal, various associations announced concessions in rates against their services.

Elections to the Latur Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 7. PTI COR NP