Authorities launch demolition drive in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Authorities on Monday launched a demolition drive in the Ashok Vihar area in northwest Delhi amid heavy police deployment, officials said.

"A demolition drive is ongoing in Ashok Vihar. About 250 police officers are deployed there," DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

A Special Task Force (STF) team reached the Jailer Wala Bagh area in Ashok Vihar on Monday morning with excavators to carry out the demolition drive. Over 200 homes encroaching upon government land are to be demolished, the officials said. PTI SSM SSJ ARI ARI