Authorities launch search after district court gets bomb threat in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) The district and sessions court in Varanasi received a bomb threat on Thursday, prompting authorities to search the premises, officials said.

This was the fourth such threat that the court received in the past month.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cantt) Nitin Taneja said a thorough search of the court premises was underway following the bomb threat.

An advocate, Srinath said he received a message on his mobile phone on Wednesday night threatening to blow up the court premises. He then informed the district judge, following which the police were alerted and a search was launched.

Taneja said that a bomb disposal squad has also been deployed, and added that efforts are on to identify the person who issued the threat.