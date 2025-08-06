Authorities notify land acquisition process for Rs 23,000 crore Shillong-Silchar greenfield corridor

Shillong, Aug 6 (PTI) Authorities in Meghalaya have notified the land acquisition process for the construction of the Rs 23,000 crore Shillong-Silchar high-speed corridor, a greenfield project aimed at improving road infrastructure in the Northeast and enhancing connectivity with Barak Valley in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The land acquisition process spans four districts - Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills - through which the 166.8-km four-lane expressway will pass. Of the total length, 144.8 km falls within Meghalaya, they said.

In East Khasi Hills, seven villages have been formally notified. These are Mawsiatkhnam, Lumkseh, Lumdiensai, Nonghali, Mawpdang (Mawkhanu), Diengpasoh (Jaroit), and Mawryngkneng (Mawiong Sung).

In Ri-Bhoi district, around 17 villages have been identified, and authorities have already begun issuing notifications and compensation-related advisories.

In West Jaintia Hills, 13 villages have reportedly been identified for the project.

These include Larnai, Thadmusem, Sohphoh, Nongkhroh, Kdohkule, Wahiajer, Mukhla Umlangshor, Mukhla Sohshrieh, Mukhla Nongrim, Mookaswan, Nongbah, Pasyih, and Thadmuthlong.

The highest number of notified villages is in East Jaintia Hills, where the district administration has issued acquisition notices for 34 villages, including Tuber Shohshrieh, Wapung Shnong, Lad Rymbai Datsimpein, Khliehriat East, Borghat, Umkiang, and Ratacherra.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) is executing the Rs 22,864-crore project, which received cabinet approval in April 2024.

Once completed, the high-speed corridor is expected to cut down travel time drastically between Shillong and Silchar and boost interstate trade and tourism.

District authorities have warned against fresh constructions along the notified route, stating that any structures built after the cut-off date will not be eligible for compensation. PTI JOP RG