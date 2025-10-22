Authorities order disconnection of power, water supply to illegal Rohingya settlement in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Authorities have ordered the disconnection of electricity and water supply connections to an alleged illegal settlement of Rohingyas following complaints by residents in the Jammu capital city.

The large chunk of plots of land, on which scores of shanties have been set up to house Rohingyas, belongs to a resident of Rajouri district, officials said.

The Tehsildar Bahu, Jammu, has directed the Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to disconnect electricity and water supply connections to the Rohingya settlement near Nideesh Enclave in the Channi Rama area.

"In this connection, you are hereby requested to disconnect their electricity and water supply connection in said illegally occupied plots by a group of Rohingyas settled near Nideesh Enclave, Channi Rama, Jammu, with intimation to this office along with a report of action taken," the Tehsildar said in an order.

According to an official communication issued on October 9 to the executive engineer of PHE and PDD, the order follows a complaint from the president of the Nideesh Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association, who sought the eviction of the Rohingya occupants, citing various concerns, including law and order.

The Tehsildar further mentioned that locals had complained of frequent quarrels and disturbances caused by the group, disrupting peace in the locality.

"And it is also pertinent to mention that, as per the applicant, under the above circumstances, the Rohingyas are usually engaged in loud quarrels and fights, disturbing the peace of the locality," the complaint said.

However, a senior official of the Public Health Engineering Department said that the water connection has not been cut as it was provided to the plot owner. "The connection is not illegal. The plot belongs to a resident of Rajouri, who has settled people in it. It is up to the Tehsildar to take action against the illegal settlers," he said.

A similar situation emerged in December 2024 when the administration ordered to disconnect water and power connections to the slums and homes where Rohingya refugees were living in Jammu.

According to government data, more than 13,700 foreigners — most of them Rohingyas (refugees from Myanmar) and Bangladeshi nationals — are settled in Jammu and Kashmir.

Their population increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

In March 2021, police found over 270 Rohingyas, including women and children, allegedly living illegally in Jammu city during a verification drive and lodged them at a holding centre inside the Kathua sub-jail. PTI AB AMJ AMJ