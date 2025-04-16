Authorities order restoration of mangroves by removing encroachments in Mumbai's Borivali

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra government has directed the authorities to restore the mangroves by removing encroachments and debris at two locations in Mumbai's Borivali area after site inspections showed unauthorised reclamation of the protected coastal zone.

Officials of the forest and revenue departments, Mangrove Cell and local administration conducted separate surveys at Chikuwadi and Eksar villages in Borivali west after receiving complaints of encroachments in protected green zones.

PTI is in possession of a copy of the order dated April 15.

The first inspection was carried out on April 11 following a complaint filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, it said.

He accompanied officials to survey land parcels at Chikuwadi. The inspection team found encroachment, landfilling and use of green zone land for film shooting and construction of temporary film sets without prior approval, the order said.

The inspected area was located within 50 metres of the mangrove zone as marked in the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) maps of 2005 and 2018. These maps confirmed the presence of mangroves and mudflats in the concerned regions earlier, it added.

Officials cited violations under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and recommended removal of unauthorised structures and restoration of the affected sites. The report was submitted to senior authorities for further legal action.

In the second inspection conducted last week at Eksar village, officials examined two private plots following complaints from residents regarding alleged land reclamation. The complaint, filed by Somaiya with the Mumbai Suburban Collector, alleged that approximately 30 acres of mangrove buffer zone had been illegally reclaimed through dumping of debris.

The collector's office submitted a report stating that the first plot, owned by a private developer, was surrounded by tin sheets and filled with debris to reclaim the land. Satellite imagery and maps from 2005 and 2018 showed the presence of mangroves and mudflats, confirming that the plot falls within the designated 50-metre buffer zone. The mangroves in the area were found to have been removed.

The second plot was also found to have been reclaimed using mud, murum and debris. Mangroves at this location were found to have been similarly affected. The site also lies within the 50-metre buffer zone as per official records and satellite maps.

As per the order, this plot is owned by Niranjan Lakhumal Hiranandani, a prominent real estate developer in the state capital.

In the order, the Mangrove Cell has recommended a detailed inquiry under the Environment (Protection) Act by the state environment department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Officials have also been advised to register appropriate offences under relevant environmental regulations.

Both reports have been forwarded to the concerned departments for further examination and enforcement measures. PTI ND NP