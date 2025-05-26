Authorities paste demolition notices on several properties in Okhla

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Authorities have pasted demolition notices on several houses and shops in the Okhla village area on Monday.

This is the second time within a week's time that notices have been issued to residents of the area. Earlier, the exercise was taken up on May 22.

"As per the directions of the Supreme Court in the MC Mehta case to carry out demolition of unauthorised structures in Khasra No. 279, Okhla village, a demolition exercise will be carried out on June 11 at this property," a notice pasted by DDA's land management wing in South East dated May 26 said.

As per the law, residents of illegal structure should be given 15 days time before its demolition. The premises should be vacated by the residents within that period, the notice added.

Earlier on May 7, The Supreme Court directed the Delhi Development Authority to demolish illegal constructions and encroachments in Okhla Village in the national capital on the condition that people are given 15 days notice.

"We direct DDA to take action of demolition in accordance with law in respect of the unauthorised structures in the area of 2 bighas and 10 biswas. We make it clear that when we say due process of law, before demolition of any structure at least 15 days notice shall be served upon the concerned persons," the court said.