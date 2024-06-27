Authorities raze illegal encroachment of history-sheeter in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday razed a property allegedly built illegally on government land by a wanted history-sheeter in Alwar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

According to the police, the wanted criminal, Firoz Khan, was arrested from Alwar's Mannaka village on Saturday. However, he went absconding after the women of his family got him released on bail.

Tejpal Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Alwar, said the Alwar Municipal Improvement Trust (UIT) demolished the encroachment made by Khan.

Khan had allegedly encroached upon a government land and built an illegal construction, which was razed after serving notice, Singh said.

Several cases of robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder are registered against the accused, he added.

The ASP said more than 100 police personnel were deployed at the spot during the anti-encroachment drive. PTI SDA RPA