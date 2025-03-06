Authorities raze properties of six drug smugglers in Punjab's Khanna

Ludhiana (Punjab), Mar 6 (PTI) As part of its ongoing drive against illegal properties owned by drug peddlers, Punjab Police and municipal authorities demolished six structures in Khanna on Thursday.

These properties, built on encroached municipal land, belonged to six smugglers — Aslam, Sunil, Shindi, Mohendro, Pappu, and Gulshan — who are facing multiple cases related to drug trafficking and illegal liquor trade, police said.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav said the authorities undertook the demolition after the Khanna municipal council reported these encroachments to the police.

Sunil is in judicial custody of the six peddlers, while the others are absconding, the police added. PTI COR CHS AMJ AMJ AMJ