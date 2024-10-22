Authorities rubbish Mehbooba Mufti's claim on exodus non-local workers from Kashmir after Ganderbal attack

Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday rubbished as "unfounded rumours" PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claim that non-local workers were being asked to move out of the Valley in the wake of the terror attack in Gagangir construction site, where seven persons were killed.

Taking to X, Mehbooba Mufti asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to prevent any exodus of non-local labourers from the Valley.

"After the barbaric attack at the Sonamarg, there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the Valley immediately. While I understand their obvious sense of panic but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution," Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

However, police and civil administration dismissed the claim as "baseless" and urged the people not to pay heed to such false reports on social media.

The rumours regarding the administration forcing non-local workers to leave Kashmir are “baseless, holding no merit”, an official spokesperson said here.

“The divisional administration has taken all the required measures to ensure the safety and security of non-local workers in the Valley. The rumours spread on social media platforms regarding the administration pressuring non-local workers to leave the Valley are false,” the spokesperson said.

The administration also urged people to desist from amplifying the unfounded rumours and sought the cooperation of locals to defeat the agenda of individuals with vested interests who want to derail the peace in the Valley.

Mehbooba Mufti said that workers leaving the area will create more difficulties and send a negative message to the country.

"(It) Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror-free elections & this knee-jerk reaction will only prove otherwise," the former chief minister said.

The PDP president said the move can also lead to outrage against Kashmiris working or studying in other parts of the country.

"Request Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah & LG @manojsinha_ ji to intervene & at least give them enough time," she added.

A doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday evening.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone police said the claims about non-local labourers being moved out from the valley are false.

“Social media reports claiming the local administration has asked non-local workers to leave the valley are false.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to ensuring security and fostering a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation.

"The general public is advised not to pay heed to such false information on social media platforms,” it added. PTI MIJ IJT RT RT