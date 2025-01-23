Authorities seize 300 illegal cylinders from Maha Kumbh ground

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 23 (PTI) The fire department seized about 300 illegal cylinders from the Kumbh Mela area on Thursday, days after a fire broke out at the venue.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the devotees have been requested to use only "authorised cylinders" because most of the incidents of fire occur due to unauthorised cylinders.

He said people have been asked to dial 1920 in case they chance upon anyone selling cylinders illegally.

On January 19, a fire broke out in the fair ground's Sector 19, gutting 18 camps. No one was hurt in the incident. PTI RAJ ABN VN VN