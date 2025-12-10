Authorities seize and destroy boats used in illegal sand mining

Nanded, Dec 10 (PTI) In a major crackdown on illegal sand extraction, authorities destroyed ten boats used for unauthorised mining in the Godavari river in a controlled explosion on Wednesday, officials said.

The cumulative value of seven large iron fibre boats and three small iron engine boats was Rs 2.20 crore.

Police and Revenue officials raided an area near the Godavari River in the morning. The teams spotted a few persons extracting sand using large fibres and smaller engine-operated iron boats without any government permission.

The boats were seized and destroyed using gelatin explosives, officials added. PTI COR NSK