Authorities start evacuation as Bengal braces for cyclone

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) West Bengal is preparing for a severe cyclonic storm, with the state government implementing precautionary measures, including evacuations and closure of schools for the next few days to ensure safety of people.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured people that the administration is ready to handle any emergency arising out of the impending cyclone.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm which may reach the West Bengal-Odisha coasts in the early hours of October 25. Several districts of the state might be lashed by heavy rain.

The chief minister said that primary and secondary schools in seven districts will remain closed from October 23 to 26 due to the impending storm.

In preparation for the cyclone, the West Bengal government has deployed resources and personnel to effectively manage its potential impact.

"We are ready to face this cyclonic storm," the chief minister said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have already been deployed across vulnerable areas. Integrated control rooms have also been established at both state and district levels, functioning 24/7 to monitor the situation, she said.

Banerjee said fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from October 23 to 26 due to the expected severe weather conditions.

"Residents are being alerted by the use of public address systems in vulnerable areas," she said.

The districts likely to experience the most significant effects of the storm include South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur, along with coastal areas and neighbouring districts like Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Jhargram, and Hooghly.

District magistrates and police superintendents have been directed to remain vigilant until conditions stabilize.

According to a notification issued by the state government, educational institutes will remain closed in the districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata from Wednesday till October 26.

Banerjee said, "We do not want to take any risk and do not want anyone to face danger. Schools and colleges may serve as shelters for people if necessary." The Bengal CM said the district administrations have been asked to shift all those residing in low-lying areas of these districts to safe places.

"We have started taking measures since yesterday. The ferry movements in coastal areas and districts will remain non-operational till the situation returns to normalcy. Tourist movements have been monitored as a precautionary measure," she said Local authorities are also taking steps to evacuate residents from low-lying areas in the affected districts. Ferry services in coastal regions have been suspended, and tourist movements are being closely monitored.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has coordinated meetings with various departments to ensure all safety measures are in place, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local disaster management units.

In Kolkata, the municipal corporation has launched several preventive initiatives to mitigate potential damage.

Officials are assessing the condition of street lights and checking for exposed electrical wires to prevent fire and electrocution hazards during the cyclone.

Preparations include deploying hydraulic ladders, cranes, payloaders, and dumpers to clear fallen trees and debris that may obstruct roads.

Authorities have also activated a municipal control room, which will operate for four hours daily, ensuring readiness at sewage pumping stations. With a total of 450 pumps spread across 79 stations, officials are preparing to keep the pumps operational during the storm to prevent flooding.

The NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in West Bengal to respond to emergencies. As part of the ongoing preparations, the IMD has warned that wind speeds along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts could reach 60 km/h before the storm intensifies.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has heightened its alert status and mobilized vessels and aircraft to respond promptly to any emergencies resulting from the cyclone.

The IMD’s Director General, Mrutunjay Mohapatra, has said that the entire eastern coast from Puri to the West Bengal coast is likely to be significantly impacted by the impending cyclone, named Dana.

Kolkata's airport authorities have also begun their preparations, conducting inspections of airport infrastructure and drainage systems to address potential flooding.

Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, said that standard operating procedures are being followed to ensure safety during the storm.

"We are expecting heavy rainfall, which may cause inundation in and around the airport premises. We are working closely with the state government to handle the situation," he stated. PTI AMR/ SCH/ SBN PNT NN