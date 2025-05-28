Authorities step up efforts to container ship sinking off Kerala coast

Kochi, May 28 (PTI) Authorities have ramped up efforts to contain pollution and recover containers after a Liberian-flagged container ship, MSC ELSA 3, capsized and sank off the Kerala coast on May 25.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, senior officials from the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) and the Directorate General of Shipping briefed reporters on the ongoing response.

The ship, built in Germany in 1997, was 184 metres long and carried 640 containers, including 13 containing hazardous materials. It had 367.1 tonne of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) and 84.44 tonne of marine diesel on board. All 24 crew members were rescued safely.

Authorities confirmed minor oil and diesel leaks. More than 100 containers were lost at sea, with several washing ashore in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships and aircraft to monitor the area, while dispersants are being used under the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan. Drone surveys and scanning tools are helping track oil traces.

Capt Abul Kalam Azad, Nautical Advisor to the Government of India, said the three main priorities are-- recovering oil from the sunken vessel, retrieving drifting containers, and removing those washed ashore.

"The oil recovery operation is currently underway, with the salvage team setting July 3, 2025, as the completion target. So far, 50 containers have been identified from seven different coastal locations. The priority is to recover all of them within the next 48 hours," he said.

Ajithkumar Sukumaran, Chief Surveyor to the Government of India, said, "The Ministry and DG Shipping are fully cognizant of the magnitude and complexity of the situation. All mechanisms are in place to address the issue and avert any further mishap." Senthil Kumar, Principal Officer, MMD Kochi, assured that while minor oil traces were found, there has been no major spill. "All traces found along the coast are being cleaned up through coordinated efforts," he said.

They said the response includes eight high-level coordination meetings since the incident, eight personnel deployed for shoreline cleanup, 38 additional responders mobilised in three districts, constant monitoring by an onsite team in Kochi and trained volunteers working under Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Officials urged coastal residents to remain calm and avoid panic. "There is no large-scale oil spill," they said.

"All visible contamination is being removed promptly and scientifically." State government officials remain in close contact with MMD and DG Shipping, they added.

Earlier, in response to plastic pellets (nurdles) washing ashore after a cargo shipwreck off the Kerala coast, the state government has launched a major clean-up operation.

Following a high-level meeting of experts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that volunteers are being stationed every 100 metres along the shoreline, guided by drone surveys, to remove the pellets and prevent environmental damage.

Police, fire services, and pollution control officers are coordinating the efforts. Volunteers have received safety training, and supervisors are ensuring that no one undertakes dangerous tasks.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government's top priorities are public safety, environmental protection, and safeguarding the fishing industry.

The statement added that instructions have already been issued to coastal local self-government institutions and fishing communities on how to handle unusual items or containers that wash ashore.

In addition, fishing activities have been completely prohibited within a 20-nautical-mile radius around the wreck site.

"Rapid response teams, under the leadership of the Pollution Control Board, are prepared to handle any oil spill reaching the coast. Local arrangements, including oil booms, have been made, and installations have been advised at estuaries and river mouths," the statement said.

The meeting of experts, convened at the instruction of Vijayan, brought together international and national specialists, including Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, known globally for his work in disaster management.

Officials from Kerala's disaster response and environment departments also attended.

Among the experts were Dr Olof Linden, a former professor at the World Maritime University; environmental economist Shanthakumar; petroleum chemical analyst Dr Babu Pillai; and coastal waste expert Mike Coving.

Senior state officials, including the Chief Secretary and District Collectors, were also present, the release added.

The Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank 15 nautical miles off the Kochi coast early on Sunday due to flooding.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It also had 84.44 metric tonne of diesel and 367.1 metric tonne of furnace oil on board. PTI TGB TGB KH