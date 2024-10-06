Authorities swing into action to clear waterlogging, downed trees after heavy rains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Waterlogging and incidents of tree falling have been reported from some parts of the city, following heavy showers on October 5 night.

Teams from the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are actively working to restore normalcy by baling out water from spots that are inundated, and by clearing trees that were uprooted, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources, the city recorded 10.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday.

The south and east regions of the state capital were the most affected, with some roads too submerged in water.

The basement of Kendriya Vihar apartments in Yelahanka was flooded, leaving vehicles, including cars partially submerged.

A compound wall collapsed at Binnypet, damaging some bikes parked along the wall.

Some roads in Kalyan Nagar, near Electronic City, Bengaluru-Mysuru roads, among others witnessed inundation, leading to traffic issues, which are being addressed, official sources said.