UP: Action against illegal madrasas, mosques in four districts

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh administration has taken action against over 20 allegedly illegal madrassas, mosques and other religious structures in four districts, according to an official statement.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi on Monday said 12 unrecognised madrassas were sealed in the district for want of valid documents. So far, action has been taken against 32 such madrassas. A mosque in Bhartha Roshangarh village in the same district, partially built on government land, was also demolished.

In Maharajganj, District Magistrate Anunay Jha said an illegal structure that was most likely being developed as a mazar near the India-Nepal border, was removed in the presence of the village head. Additionally, an illegal madrassa built on a spot meant for a pond in Ramnagar village was also demolished.

In Lakhimpur Kheri district too, a temporary mosque structure in Krishnanagar Colony was removed, and action was being taken to pull down an illegal Idgah built 80 years ago in Chandan Chowki village.

Action was also taken against seven illegal madrasas in Bahraich.

Two illegal structures were also demolished, adding to the 89 encroachments removed over the past four days — freeing 91 sites in total, according to Bahraich District Magistrate Monica Rani.