Authorities warn against swimming, boating on Yamuna flowing at spate in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Authorities here have cautioned people against swimming, boating, or engaging in any recreational activity on the Yamuna river that has been flowing above the danger mark, inundating its floodplains.

In its advisory, the office of the district magistrate (East) said the Yamuna in Delhi is flowing above the danger level of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.

Residents in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to safer locations and relief camps set up by the administration, it noted.

"In public interest, it is advised to stay away from the riverbanks across Delhi and NCR and to avoid venturing into the water for swimming, boating, or any recreational activity in the swollen river," the advisory stated.

In case of any emergency or need for rescue operations, people have been asked to contact the Disaster Emergency Operations Centre on the helpline number 1077.

The district magistrate appealed to people to remain vigilant and prioritise safety.