Authority must be guided by restraint, decisions should prioritise public welfare: UP Governor

Ayodhya/Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said that Lord Ram's life conveys the message that power should be a medium of service, authority must be guided by restraint, and decisions should prioritise public welfare.

Patel was addressing a programme at Ayodhya's Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University, where Lord Ram's 35-foot-tall statue was unveiled and a seminar on education based on Indian knowledge traditions was organised, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

In her address, Patel said that the statue was not only an example of architectural artistry but also a living expression of the highest ideals of human life, including truth, righteousness, compassion and duty.

She said Lord Ram stands as the central figure in the nation's cultural consciousness, representing timeless principles of good governance, social harmony, and ethical leadership.

Patel said, "The life of Lord Rama conveys the message that power should be a means of service, strength should be guided by restraint, and decisions should prioritise the welfare of the people." She further added, "The role of human values is important in the race for modern development, and the ideals of Lord Rama remind us that true development is not possible without morality and compassion." Praising the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University, she said the partnership will establish Ayodhya as a major centre of knowledge and culture.