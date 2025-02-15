Authors Vikas Swarup, Manisha Kulshrestha among winners of KLF book awards

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) English authors Vikas Swarup, Vikram Sampath, and Rohit Manchanda along with Hindi writers Manisha Kulshrestha, Prabhat Ranjan, and Anant Vijay are among the winners who received the 4th Kalinga Literary Festival book awards at a ceremony here on Saturday.

The annual KLF book awards are given across seven categories in English and six in Hindi, celebrating literary works across diverse genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, business, translations, and debut works.

Each recipient was awarded a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a citation, a trophy, and a traditional shawl.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the power of storytelling in shaping India's diverse literary tradition.

"First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed authors whose wisdom and literary brilliance have given life to these masterpieces, upholding India’s centuries-old literary tradition. I regard them as both artists and artisans-custodians of our rich cultural heritage. No award can truly capture the depth of their contributions; it is merely a humble gesture of gratitude for their dedication to preserving and enriching our literary legacy," the minister said.

Sampath won the award in English non-fiction category for his "Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799))" along with Nandini Purandare and Deepa Balsavar for "The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond".

Vikas Swarup shared the honour in English fiction category for his novel "The Girl with the Seven Lives" with Rohit Manchanda for his book "The Enclave: A Sharp and Hilarious Portrait of Womanhood in India".

While Jeet Thayil was named winner for his book of English poetry "I’ll Have It Here", Hindi poet Shirish Kumar Maurya won the award for his "Dharm Wah Naav Nahin".

The award in Hindi fiction category went collectively to Manisha Kulshrestha for "Vanya" and Prabhat Ranjan for "Kissagram".

In translation category, Arunava Sinha won the award for the English translation of "Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories", written by Sandipan Chattopadhyay in Bengali; and Sujata Shiven was awarded for her Hindi translation of "Charu, Chivar Aur Charya", written by Pradeep Das in Odia.

"The 2025 award-winning books are more than just literary masterpieces-they are voices shaping intellectual discourse. As KLF moves forward, we envision these works sparking new conversations, broadening worldviews, and leaving an indelible mark on readers across the globe," Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and patron of KLF, said at the event.

Other winners of the prestigious prize in English include Smarak Swain in business category for his book "Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy", Neha Dixit for her debut book "The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian", and Savie Karnel in children's literature category for "Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji's Youngest Spy".

In Hindi, Anant Vijay for non-fiction "Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal" and Gautam Choubey for debut work "Chakka Jaam" received the prize.

A special citation was given to Shiv Balak Misra for "Gaanv Se Bees Postcard" in Hindi and to Sarita Mishra for "Sambalpuri Ikats: The Masterpiece" in English.

In addition to the books in English and Hindi, the KLF Book Awards will also recognise four works in Sanskrit and Odia. These awards will be presented during the Kalinga Literary Festival, scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar from March 21–23. PTI MAH MAH MAH