Auto driver arrested with yaba tablets worth Rs 1.35 crore

Agartala, Aug 8 (PTI) An auto rickshaw driver was arrested with yaba tablets worth Rs 1.35 crore from the Bypass area in the suburb of the state capital Agartala, police said on Friday.

During routine checking, police chased an auto rickshaw coming from Khayerpur to Amtali and managed to detain it on Thursday night, an officer said.

"In the course of the search, 90,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 1.35 crore were recovered from the auto rickshaw. The driver was arrested for carrying the drugs. An investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Namit Pathak told reporters.

He said the police have intensified surveillance at the Amatali area following reports of illegal activities, and the seizure was the success of the tight vigil.

Chief Minister Manik Saha in a Facebook post on Friday, said, "During a search operation on the Amtali Bypass, Amtali police station recovered 90,000 yaba tablets, arrested one person, and seized an auto-rickshaw".

"We remain committed to building a drug-free Tripura, and our relentless fight against drug smugglers will continue with full determination", Saha said.

Yaba, also called 'crazy medicine', is illegal in the country as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. PTI PS RG