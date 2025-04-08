Auto driver from Punjab hangs himself from tree in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla (HP), April 8 (PTI) A 52-year-old Punjab resident working as an auto rickshaw driver allegedly ended life by hanging himself at a village in Kangra district here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar, son of Surinder Mohan and a resident of Pathankot in Punjab.

Police said Raj Kumar's body was found hanging from a tree at Matholi village in Nurpur sub-division of Kangra district. His auto rickshaw (PB 06 AW 9328) was also found parked at the spot.

They said the deceased was an alcoholic and was under depression for the last one year.

Nurpur Deputy Superintendent of Police said the body was sent to Civil Hospital here for post-mortem and a case has been registered. PTI COR RUK RUK