Auto driver hacked to death in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) An auto driver was allegedly hacked to death here on Sunday, the police said.

Advertisment

The victim has been identified as Sreekanth (47).

According to the police, the incident occurred under the Vellayil police station limit at around 5.30 am.

Sreekanth is an accused in a murder case, they said.

Launching an investigation into the incident, the police said that at present, no one is in custody, and CCTV visuals are being examined to identify the accused. PTI TGB TGB KH