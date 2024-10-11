Auto driver held for killing fellow driver in Thane district

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly killing a fellow driver over past enmity in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said.

Police launched a probe after the body of an auto driver, identified as Dinesh Ganpat Bhoir, was found in his three-wheeler in the Bhiwandi area on Thursday evening.

Acting on inputs, police apprehended another auto driver, whom Bhoir had assaulted after a fight a couple of days ago. Police did not disclose the name of the second auto driver.

The auto driver had been tracking Bhoir’s movement to retaliate. He fatally stabbed Bhoir in the neck on Thursday and fled, said senior inspector Netaram Mhaske of the Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi. He has been booked for murder, the official added. PTI COR NR