Auto-driver held for robbing passenger in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) An auto rickshaw driver with a prior criminal record with nearly 20 offences, including involvement in murder, was arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak (44), robbed a passenger travelling in his auto-rickshaw in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

A complaint was received at approximately 1.35 am from Sandeep, a resident of Dallupura, who had hired an auto from the Anand Vihar bus stand to return home.

"About 200 metres before his destination, the driver pretended the vehicle developed a snag. When Sandeep stepped out and paid the fare, the driver attempted to snatch his bag," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said in a statement.

When the victim resisted, the driver allegedly choked him from behind and struck him on the head, leaving him injured. He then proceeded to rob the victim's bag, mobile phone, and Rs 5,000 in cash, and fled from the spot, leaving the victim unconscious on the road. He was later admitted to a hospital, the DCP added.

An FIR was registered, and a special team was formed to track down the accused. Over 70 CCTV cameras in the vicinity were scanned. Though the registration number of the auto was initially unclear, the team used ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras and multiple permutations to identify the vehicle.

"The vehicle was registered to a resident of Malka Ganj, who revealed that it had been lent to another man. Eventually, it was established that Deepak had taken the auto, following which a raid was conducted at his residence. Deepak was arrested, and Rs 3,600 in cash was recovered from him along with the offending auto," the DCP mentioned further.

According to the police, the accused operated borrowed vehicles and targeted passengers during late-night hours. His modus operandi involved simulating a breakdown of the auto near deserted stretches, overpowering passengers by assault and fleeing with their belongings.

"Deepak is an offender with a history of 20 criminal cases, including murder and multiple incidents of robbery," the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.