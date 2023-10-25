Auto driver sentenced to life imprisonment for killing nephew

Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) A city court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his nephew whom he suspected of having illicit relations with his wife.

The victim's severed body was found on October 15, 2020 from an under-construction house in Ashok Vihar Phase 3.

An FIR was registered at Sector 5 police station and police started efforts to identify the body. Three days later, when the victim's family reached Bajgheda police station complaining about his disappearance, the deceased was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Halalpur village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He used to run an eatery at Bajghera Chowk.

Police investigation revealed that Sandeep's maternal uncle Naresh, who was an autorickshaw driver, was missing for 4-5 days.

On October 19, 2020, the police arrested Naresh alias Autowala from Krishna Chowk. During police interrogation, the accused said that he suspected that Sandeep had an illicit relationship with his wife.

As part of a conspiracy, he made Sandeep drink alcohol at the latter's 'dhaba' on the night of October 13, 2020 and then took him home. While Sandeep was sleeping, Naresh stabbed him twice in the neck and shoulder and dumped his body.

A total of 15 witnesses testified during the trial.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh held Naresh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

The court also asked him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 6 months, the police said. PTI CORR RT RT