Auto driver stabbed to death in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) An 18-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death following an altercation with two juveniles in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday and both the juveniles involved in the incident have been apprehended.

Giving details of the case, a senior police officer said the victim, Vishal, was standing near his house after returning from a wedding when an argument broke out with the accused.

The dispute stemmed from Vishal's alleged relationship with a relative of one of the juveniles, police said.

During the heated exchange, one of the juveniles pulled out a knife and stabbed Vishal multiple times.

"The victim sustained stab injuries to the left and right upper chest and on his hand. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the officer said.

He further said an FIR has been registered and the knife used in the incident has also been recovered.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the motive behind the murder was a personal dispute linked to the victim's alleged relationship with a relative of one of the accused juveniles," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact role of each juvenile in the crime.