Auto driver stabbed to death in northeast Delhi, 1 held

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A 47-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Sunday afternoon and a suspect was apprehended in connection with it, police said.

Police received information about a stabbing that happened around 3:55 pm. A team was rushed to the spot who found that the injured man had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his friends, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Dev Sharma, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

A forensic team inspected the scene and an FIR was registered.

Police said a suspect has been detained and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the killing. Efforts are on to trace others.