Auto driver's incognito bid to recover unpaid fare fails as mob thrashes him

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Frustrated by non-payment of fare by three individuals, an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai went incognito by donning a burqa to recover money, however, the deception didn’t hold as locals mistook him for a child-lifter and bashed him up on Monday, police said.

Tausif Mohammed Shaikh had dropped three passengers in his auto rickshaw in Parksite area two days back. However, the trio fled without paying the fare following a dispute.

His attempts to trace the trio and recover the fare also came unstuck.

Determined to recover the fare, Shaikh decided to go incognito and wore a burqa. However, the plan ended in chaos when locals suspected his gait, while his jeans and shoes finally gave away his true identity.

A mob gathered near a mosque in Parksite area and thrashed Shaikh, who was in an inebriated condition, suspecting that he was a child-lifter, an official said.

Police rushed to the spot and rescued him from the angry mob. He was taken to the local police station, and a case was registered, the official added. PTI DC NSK