Auto drivers to be challaned for not complying with dress code: Gurugram traffic police

Gurugram, May 7 (PTI) Action will be taken against auto drivers who don't wear uniforms and display unique identity badges, police said on Tuesday.

According to a letter issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic Virender Vij, May 20 has been set as the deadline for the auto drivers to comply with the order.

"All the presidents of the auto unions of district Gurugram are informed that by May 20 all the auto drivers should wear grey-coloured uniforms with the badge stitched on the left side. After this, as per the instructions of the transport commissioner, Haryana, the auto drivers who do not follow the order will be challaned under the section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act," the letter stated.

"Dress code for auto drivers is already in force in Gurugram but some auto drivers are still not following the order. We have now given them time till May 20, after which strict action will be taken against auto drivers who do not follow the order," DCP Vij said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ