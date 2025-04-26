Auto-lifter arrested in Delhi after brief shootout had history of attacking cops

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Delhi Police said on Saturday that a 33-year-old auto-lifter, who was arrested on Friday after a brief exchange of fire, was earlier booked for assaulting police personnel in 2021.

According to police, Md Amir, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was a habitual offender with at least 27 criminal cases registered against him, mainly related to auto-lifting.

The accused was earlier booked for assaulting policemen while trying to flee in a stolen car in 2021, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

"Around 1.30 am on Friday, Amir opened fire at a police team when he was intercepted at a check-post in the Pushp Vihar area. The accused had fitted a fake high-security registration plate to a stolen Hyundai Alcazar car to evade detection.

"Amir sustained a bullet injury on his left leg in the retaliatory firing and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A second suspect who was with Amir at the time of the incident managed to flee. Efforts are underway to arrest him," the DCP said.

A pistol along with live cartridges were recovered from Amir's possession, police said, adding that the stolen car he was travelling in was traced to its owner in Vasant Kunj for which a case was registered earlier this month. PTI SSJ ARI