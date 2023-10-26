Auto-rickshaw driver among 3 held in Palghar for vehicle thefts

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) With the arrest of three persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved 12 cases of vehicle thefts in Palghar and its adjoining districts.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II-Vasai) Purnima Chowgule-Sringi said multiple cases of theft of motorbikes and autorickshaws were reported in recent times in areas under Valiv police station limits.

Police officials were asked to step up patrolling and vigil in these areas, she said.

A police team worked on various leads, scanned CCTV footage and also pursued technical and intelligence inputs. Probe team members finally zeroed in on three persons, one of them an auto-rickshaw driver, and nabbed them in the last couple of days, said the DCP.

The police recovered from them 12 stolen vehicles worth Rs 5,26,000, she said.

Senior inspector Jairaj Ranavre of the Valiv police station said with their arrest, they have solved 12 cases of vehicle thefts -- 10 in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) limits of Palghar, one each in adjoining Thane and Mumbai. PTI COR RSY