Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for attempting to murder woman employer in Kochi

Kochi, Oct 31 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw driver was on Thursday arrested in Kochi for allegedly attempting to murder his employer, a woman, a day ago.

Deepu, a resident of Mulavukadu here, was on the run since the incident which occurred on Wednesday evening, the police said, "He was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and will be produced before the court," said a police officer with Eloor Police Station in Kochi.

The incident took place around 8 PM on Wednesday in Eloor, where Deepu attacked the woman with a lethal weapon following a verbal dispute over the sharing of the auto-rickshaw's collection.

The woman suffered severe neck injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Deepu had fled the scene immediately after the attack. PTI ARM HMP ROH