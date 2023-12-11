auto-rickshaw driver arrested for inappropriately touching college student in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a college student of Delhi University in the Civil Lines area in the northern part of the national capital, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at the Civil Lines police station on September 15 based on the complaint of the minor girl.

The complainant said that while travelling from the ISBT bus stand to her college around 8.30 am in an auto-rickshaw, the driver touched her inappropriately.

Panicked, she immediately alighted the auto-rickshaw near a bus stand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

During the investigation, police checked over 100 auto-rickshaws. On Thursday, police identified the accused as Rajesh Singh Pundir, a resident of Karawal Nagar, and apprehended him, the DCP said.

Pundir, during questioning, admitted to targeting the girl. He was previously accused of abduction, rape and robberies in three cases, police added. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD