Auto-rickshaw driver caught for drunken driving threatens traffic cops with dead snake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw driver has allegedly threatened traffic police personnel with a dead snake here after he was caught for drunken driving, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday in an area under Chandrayangutta Traffic Police Station limits when the driver was found driving the three-wheeler in a "drunken" state during a checking.

A case was registered against the driver, a police official said.

The traffic personnel took the auto-rickshaw in "safe custody" and told him to take out his belongings from the vehicle when he suddenly took out the dead snake and tried to threaten the personnel demanding to not to register case and release his auto, the official said.

He later ran away from the spot.

In a video circulated on social media, the auto-rickshaw driver holding the snake is seen approaching towards a traffic policeman and heard saying "Take this (snake)...I want my vehicle (back) right now". PTI VVK VVK ADB