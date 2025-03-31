Auto-rickshaw driver held for raping 12-yr-old girl in Punjab's Patiala

Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) An auto rickshaw driver was arrested on the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl student in Patiala district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Shubham Kanojia, used to pick up and drop off the girl for the school, they said.

The incident came to light after the health of the girl deteriorated. A medical check up revealed she was pregnant.

A police personnel posted at Bakshiwala Police Station in Patiala said the case was lodged on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Kanojia was arrested on Sunday and the girl has been hospitalised, said police.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. PTI CHS VN VN